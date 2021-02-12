City of Tyler, TxDOT prepping roads for forecasted winter weather

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Winter weather is headed our way and some counties have already seen icy roads.
The city of Tyler and TxDOT have been preparing for this next round of snow and ice.
“The weather is changing really moment by moment right now, but it looks like there’s a possibility it could be several days next week so we’re preparing for the worst,” said Sara McCracken, the street department manager for the city of Tyler. She said a lot of what they are doing right now is monitoring the weather.
“This morning we did have some crews that went out and sanded some of the bridges,” McCracken said.
The city has four sanding trucks ready to go, one snow plow at the airport, and crews are on standby for when they are needed.
“We will do around the hospital, the major bridges and overpasses but we can’t do every street,” McCracken said. So we really ask drivers to be very careful and if the streets are unsafe to stay home if they can.”
TxDOT PIO Kathi White said crews have already been treating icy roads in northern counties.
“Over last night we did have issues in Henderson, Van Zandt, and Wood counties with a lot of icy roadways occurring due to the weather conditions. Our crews have continued to monitor and treat those as necessary,” White said.
This next storm isn’t causing any major changes to preparations, but White said TxDOT has stayed busy since the last storm keeping roads maintained.
“Sometimes the edging, potholes, things like that. It’s really about assessing those roadways after a storm making sure that all repairs are done prior to the next storm,” White said.
As always if you are out driving and see trucks and crews treating roads, they ask that you slow down and remain alert.
