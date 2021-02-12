Barksdale makes security adjustments after man able to illegally gain access to base in Maryland

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The first week of February, the United States Air Force announced a global security review of all its bases after a man illegally gained access to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland and was able to board a plane on the flight line.
“Any time an incident does occur, whether it’s here or anywhere else in the Air Force, we are made aware of it,” Technical Sergeant Dennis Kotal with the 2nd Security Forces Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base said. “We do make efforts to tailor our security posture and training to make sure nothing like that can happen here in the future.”
BAFB has confirmed it has made security changes since the global security review was announced.
”The main point we have done is to make sure our all of our Airmen understand the established policies work,” TSgt. Kotal said. “All of our Airmen are prepared for incidents that can occur.”
Kotal says base security is constantly reviewed and updated when needed.
”Security is an ever-evolving process and it’s always a balance to try to make sure we are keeping everything a secure as possible while mitigating any negative impact on the community, so we are making sure that we are not only courteous and professional, but no adversaries are able to access the base.”
The Air Force Office of Special Investigations has opened an investigation into the incident at Joint Base Andrews.
