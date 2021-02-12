AEP/SWEPCO urges you to prepare for possibility of power outages

(KSLA) — AEP/SWEPCO is advising its customers in and around the ArkLaTex to be prepared for the possibility of power outages.
“Snow and ice can cause problems for the electric system because their weight brings down trees and power lines, and snow- or ice-covered roads slow our ability to get to the damaged poles, transformers and wires,” Drew Seidel, SWEPCO vice president of Region Distribution Operations, says in a statement the utility released Thursday.
“In addition, continued low temperatures can cause storm recovery problems for several days.”
The Shreveport-based utility also offered these tips:
- Keep cellphones charged and ready.
- Have plenty of your medications and medical supplies on hand.
- Ensure you have enough supplies for your babies and pets.
- Have an emergency kit that includes blankets, flashlights, fresh batteries, candles, matches, lighters, water for drinking and cooking, sleeping bags, camp stoves, lanterns, non-perishable food, a manual can opener.
“We are closely monitoring the weather, placing our line, tree and support personnel on standby, checking supplies and preparing to mobilize the resources needed to restore power if outages occur,” Seidel said.
To report an outage to AEP/SWEPCO
- Click here, or,
- Call (888) 218-3919, or,
- Use the SWEPCO app.
If your electricity goes out
- Call AEP/SWEPCO immediately to report a downed electrical line.
- Stay away from all downed power lines.
- Don’t touch anything that is in contact with the electrical line, such as a tree or fence.
- Be careful using alternate sources of heating, cooking or lighting.
- Do not plug portable or RV generators into your home’s main electrical panel. This can “back-feed” electricity into outside utility lines, putting repair crews and members of the public in danger of being electrocuted.
To monitor AEP/SWEPCO power restoration efforts
- Use the utility’s outage map
- Get text and email updates, including estimated time of restoration, by clicking here .
- Keep track of AEP/SWEPCO’s efforts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
