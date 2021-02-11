Wintry weather preparations underway in Arkansas

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The ArkLaTex is getting its next chance for wintry weather in the coming days, meaning most of the area is already under a wintry weather advisory.
The northern part of the ArkLaTex is expected to get hit the hardest if the weather moves in. For many in Arkansas, they are taking a proactive approach.
Arkansas grocery stores, like the Save-A-Lot in Texarkana, are busy with residents trying to stock up and prepare for the next few days of cold temperatures.
A store attendant says the meat sales went sky high on Wednesday and purchases continue as residents try to stock up on essentials they might need during the inclement weather.
Grocery stores are not the only stores seeing a rush of customers coming in.
Auto part stores are also seeing many people coming in to get their vehicles in shape ahead of the wintry weather.
John Swan is manager of AutoZone Parts store in Texarkana, Arkansas. He says there are several things drivers need to check before the low temperatures hit.
“Battery, windshield wipers, deicer fluid, or a lot of people in case of ATV’s or motorcycles, they are buying oil stabilizers or fuel stabilizers to put them up for the winter,” Swan says.
He also reminds motorists to make sure to check their antifreeze in their vehicles.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.