Winter weather likely as temperatures get colder

(KSLA) - Chances of some wintry precipitation is growing. There will likely be some rain, sleet, freezing rain, and snow through Monday. Accumulations will be possible as temperatures struggle to warm up above freezing.
This evening will have some more rain. Mostly south of I-20. There could be some heavy rain in spots, but I do not expect the rain to last too long. If you are going out at all for evening plans, you will need your umbrella, and especially to bundle up! Temperatures will cool to the 30s.
Tonight, the rain will move away. We will finally dry out a little bit. I’d say after midnight, all the rain will be gone. The clouds will hang around though. So, it will be cloudy and cold. Temperatures will cool to the mid 20s to the lower 30s.
Friday also looks to be very cold with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. I do not expect any rain, but won’t rule out one or two brief showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with limited sunshine. Overnight, temperatures will be falling to the 20s! Make sure to bundle up!
Saturday will be dry for most spots across the ArkLaTex. I kept the rain chance at 20% since a couple isolated showers will be possible. Within those showers, there could be rain, sleet and maybe a couple flurries. I do not expect any accumulations though. Temperatures during the day will remain cold and only warm up to the upper 30s. Overnight temperatures will cool to the lower 20s!
Sunday will have some rain. Possibly more wintry mix as well. Temperatures will only warm up to the upper 20s and lower 30s, so it will be cold enough at least. Any precipitation will likely start out as rain, and will turn into a mix by the afternoon. Then by the evening and overnight, there will only be more shower activity. As of now, I have a 40% chance of precipitation. It is Valentine’s Day on Sunday, so it will be perfect weather to stay indoors and have a home-cooked meal!
Monday will potentially bring out best chance of seeing some frozen precipitation during this cold snap. Snow is looking more and more likely with accumulations possible. I have raised the chance of snow up to 70%. There is a chance some of this could be sleet and freezing rain as well. Confidence in any precipitation at all is growing however. Temperatures will certainly be cold enough, as it will only heat up to the mid 20s! So it will be extremely cold!
Any precipitation we see Sunday and Monday will not melt away. Not right away at least. Temperatures during the day will only heat up to the freezing mark for some areas. Others will remain below freezing. So, whatever precipitation falls will stick around for possibly all week. Tuesday does however look to be dry with no more rain or snow.
There will likely be another weather maker coming in Wednesday and Thursday. This system appears to bring more of the rain, sleet, and freezing rain. So, this will not help any driving conditions. I have the rain chances up to 60% Wednesday, and 40% Thursday.
Have a great rest of the week and stay warm!
