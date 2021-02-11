Winter Weather Advisory along and south of I-20 tonight

Winter Weather Advisory along and south of I-20 tonight
Winter Weather Advisory along and south of I-20 (Source: KSLA)
By Jeff Castle | February 11, 2021 at 3:38 PM CST - Updated February 11 at 3:38 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Light freezing drizzle is possible for areas near and south of I-20 later tonight into Friday morning. A thin glaze of ice could form on some elevated road surfaces like bridges and overpasses as temperatures fall to around freezing later tonight leading to slick travel conditions.

Isolated slick spots possible Thursday night into Friday morning
Isolated slick spots possible Thursday night into Friday morning (Source: KSLA)

A Winter Weather Advisory includes areas along and south of I-20 including the Shreveport/Bossier metro.

Winter Weather Advisory along and south of I-20
Winter Weather Advisory along and south of I-20 (Source: KSLA)

Futuretrack isn’t showing heavy precipitation tonight, but it only takes a little ice to cause big problems.

Futuretrack shows light frozen precipitation tonight
Futuretrack shows light frozen precipitation tonight (Source: KSLA)

The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on this round of wintry precipitation and likely more through next week. Here’s how you can stay First Alert on the weather situation:

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.