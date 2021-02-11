Winter Weather Advisory along and south of I-20 tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Light freezing drizzle is possible for areas near and south of I-20 later tonight into Friday morning. A thin glaze of ice could form on some elevated road surfaces like bridges and overpasses as temperatures fall to around freezing later tonight leading to slick travel conditions.
A Winter Weather Advisory includes areas along and south of I-20 including the Shreveport/Bossier metro.
Futuretrack isn’t showing heavy precipitation tonight, but it only takes a little ice to cause big problems.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on this round of wintry precipitation and likely more through next week.
