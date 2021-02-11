Willis-Knighton ‘Light the Night for COVID’ month-long event to mark pandemic anniversary

“The pandemic has altered who we are, what we do and how we do it. It has created unforeseen challenges and changes throughout our community that will forever change us,” says Renee McCuller, Willis-Knighton senior vice president. “Loss has touched everyone. We’ve lost loved ones, patients, gatherings, seeing faces and smiles. There’s been a loss of light in our lives. Here we are one year in, resilient but recognizing we are now different. Some of us are stronger, others are struggling. No matter where we are though, we are bound together by faith and hope. That light is returning. Light supports the healing we long for.”