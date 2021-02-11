Willis-Knighton ‘Light the Night for COVID’ month-long event to mark pandemic anniversary

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Willis-Knighton Health System invites the community to commemorate the anniversary of the first recorded COVID-19 case in Louisiana. The first case in the state was recorded in March 2020.
Willis-Knighton is hosting a monthlong recognition and remembrance event called Light the Night for COVID.
The month-long event will focus on recognizing the healthcare workers and all the COVID-19 survivors while remembering those who lost their lives to the virus. Community members are asked to participate by turning on a light in their house every night during March as a sign of respect and hope.
“The pandemic has altered who we are, what we do and how we do it. It has created unforeseen challenges and changes throughout our community that will forever change us,” says Renee McCuller, Willis-Knighton senior vice president. “Loss has touched everyone. We’ve lost loved ones, patients, gatherings, seeing faces and smiles. There’s been a loss of light in our lives. Here we are one year in, resilient but recognizing we are now different. Some of us are stronger, others are struggling. No matter where we are though, we are bound together by faith and hope. That light is returning. Light supports the healing we long for.”
Community members can also purchase Light the Night yard signs from local business, Sign It, whose owner, John Stephens, lost his childhood friend to COVID-19.
The Centenary College Choir, under the direction of David Hobson, has recorded a choral benediction for Light the Night that will be shared on Willis-Knighton social media and YouTube.
If you participate in Light the Night activities, you can share them on social media using the hashtag #wklightthenight.
