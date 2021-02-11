Why bridges freeze first

When winter weather advisories are issued and frozen precipitation is expected, we often mention using caution along bridges and overpasses. Those are some areas that will be affected before normal roads are impacted.
Here’s a look at why!
Roads typically lose heat more evenly. The ground beneath acts as a good insulator, helping keep the warm air in.
But when it comes to bridges, they’re losing heat not only from the top but also on the bottom as cold air flows beneath the spans, lowering the temperatures more quickly and allowing them to freeze once temperatures drop to 32 degrees or below.
Remember to take it slower because you may not always be able to see the ice.
