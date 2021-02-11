Student arrested for allegedly bringing loaded gun on campus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a student at Southwood High School has been arrested for allegedly having a loaded gun on campus.
Officials say the male student, 17, was involved in a fight with another student on campus around noon on Thursday, Feb. 11. Upon investigation, a loaded 9mm handgun was found in his backpack.
The student was arrested by Sheriff’s Cpl. Calvin Williams, the school resource officer, and booked into the Caddo Juvenile Detention Facility for possession of a firearm on school property and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.