Road crews preparing for wintry precipitation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The onset of cold, wintry weather is impacting some ArkLaTex roadways.
For instance, Louisiana will begin closing the stretch of Interstate 49 between Interstate 220 and the Arkansas line at 5 p.m. Thursday. The likelihood of wet roads and temperatures hovering around freezing make highways like I-49 dangerous.
“There are multiple bridges and overpasses along that section of I-49, so that will be the reason for necessitating a closure,” said Erin Buchanan, a spokeswoman for the Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development.
And KSLA News 12 has been told that motorists could see several more road closures over the next couple days.
The state’s highway department has 30 salt trucks loaded and ready to go in northwest Louisiana. Those crews probably won’t start salting roads until this weekend.
But there are concerns about Friday morning. ”We are concerned with the precipitation that we’re experiencing today and the temperature falling below freezing tonight,” Buchanan said.
And road crews are bracing for some difficult days ahead. Forecasts call for freezing temperatures with the possibility of rounds of wintry precipitation in the form of freezing rain, sleet and/or snow through the weekend and into next week.
”We’ll have our scouts out. They’ll be running designated routes and checking on roadway conditions,” Buchanan said. “And if they contact back to the district and say ‘Look, we have some issues occurring in this particular location.’ And we’ll react as necessary.”
Authorities encourage people to stay off roads if possible when conditions deteriorate.
Bridges and elevated sections of roadways are the first to be impacted. (Click here to learn why.)
“Motorists are advised to be aware that some bridges and roadways may become unsafe for travel before a closure notice is issued,” says a statement from LaDOTD.
The highway department “... will do everything it can to keep Louisiana’s highways and interstate system open in the event of freezing rain, sleet or snow and will prioritize the maintenance and opening of routes based on traffic volumes.”
WINTRY WEATHER DRIVING TIPS
- Try your best to stay off the roads. If you don’t need to travel, stay home.
- When you must drive, do so slowly and carefully. Slowing down is the most important thing to do when driving on ice or snow.
- Look ahead and be prepared.
- Make sure there is plenty of room between vehicles to give you more stopping room. If you’re following another vehicle too closely, you will not have the traction or time to stop.
- When accelerating and stopping, do so slowly. Applying the gas or brake slowly will help you regain traction and avoid skids.
- The earlier you can detect a skid or slide, the easier it will be to recover.
- Give yourself extra time to get where you’re going. If you’re late, be late. It’s not worth your life or someone else’s.
- Beware of black ice. The thin, transparent layer of ice is difficult to see when it accumulates on bridges, overpasses, off-ramps and in shady spots.
- Use lower gears on hills and slopes.
- Don’t use cruise control.
- Avoid driving while distracted.
- Be on the lookout for emergency responders, highway crews and their equipment.
- Remember that it’s unlawful and unsafe to drive around a “road closed” barricade.
