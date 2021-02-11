Rain, ice, snow, and Intense cold over the next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! We continue to track a wild next seven days of weather as we are not tracking not 1, not 2, but 3 potential winter weather events for the ArkLaTex. The first of which is today for northern parts of the viewing area that have to deal with some freezing rain this morning as temperatures continue to fall as arctic air moves south. For the central and southern portions of the viewing area all the precipitation should stay rain, but that won’t be the case towards the end of the weekend and into next week. Starting late Sunday and lasting all day Monday we are tracking a significant winter storm that will bring snow and ice to the ArkLaTex. Behind the system we also should see the coldest air all season long early Tuesday morning. On top of that we are tracking even more snow and ice later in the week on Wednesday and Thursday.