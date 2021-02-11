Rain, ice, snow, and Intense cold over the next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! We continue to track a wild next seven days of weather as we are not tracking not 1, not 2, but 3 potential winter weather events for the ArkLaTex. The first of which is today for northern parts of the viewing area that have to deal with some freezing rain this morning as temperatures continue to fall as arctic air moves south. For the central and southern portions of the viewing area all the precipitation should stay rain, but that won’t be the case towards the end of the weekend and into next week. Starting late Sunday and lasting all day Monday we are tracking a significant winter storm that will bring snow and ice to the ArkLaTex. Behind the system we also should see the coldest air all season long early Tuesday morning. On top of that we are tracking even more snow and ice later in the week on Wednesday and Thursday.
So we get this extremely active pattern kick started today as we continue to track wet and frozen weather for the ArkLaTex. For the majority of the region today the concern is only for a cold rain. But along the I-30 corridor and points to the north cold air moving south will change some of that rain to freezing rain with up to a couple tenths of an inch possible. Highs here in Shreveport will only be in the low 40s this afternoon with scattered rain throughout the day.
As we move to Friday and the weekend we are tracking somewhat drier weather, but also colder temperatures as highs will likely be stuck in the 30s for the foreseeable future. Friday could bring a few showers, especially across the southern parts of the viewing area. Heading through the weekend the specter of showers linger, but the temperatures progressively getting colder will be the biggest factor in your weekend. Highs over the weekend will be down in the 30s with temperatures getting even colder as we head into next week. Sunday afternoon will bring the start of a major winter storm with sleet and freezing rain beginning to fall for the region
Once we get to Monday the weather story for the ArkLaTex really picks up for the region. Ice and snow falling overnight will continue throughout the day with temperatures stuck down in the 20s all day long. Significant icing accumulation is appearing likely with the only question being whether the ice is sleet or freezing rain, but some snow is possible also. When the winter weather clears out late Monday the coldest weather of the season is likely Tuesday morning with lows down around 10 degrees. Now later in the week we are tracking another potential ice storm on the way Wednesday into Thursday.
So get ready for a VERY active next week ahead for the ArkLaTex. Have a great and safe Thursday!
