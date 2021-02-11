Overton Brooks VA medical center brings vaccines in Stonewall

STONEWALL, La. (KSLA) - The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center will be vaccinating around 100 veterans living in Stonewall, Louisiana.
These vaccinations will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13 at the Stonewall Community Center at 5208 Highway 3276.
All veterans receiving the vaccine have appointments. Walk-in vaccinations are not available.
Eligible groups are veterans who are 65 years old and older and others in high-risk groups.
Since receiving its first shipment of coronavirus vaccines in December, the VA Medical Center has administered over 8,000 doses.
The hospital has also offered vaccinations at Veterans Clinics in Monroe, Longview and Texarkana.
Eligible veterans may call 318-990-5820 if they have a question.
