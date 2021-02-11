Man injured in morning shooting; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is fighting for his life following a shooting on Thursday morning.
Officers got the call around 3:25 a.m. on Feb. 11 to the 2600 block of Merwin Street regarding a man lying on the ground. That’s in the Queensborough/Country Club area of Shreveport.
Witnesses told police they heard gunshots.
The victim has two life-threatening wounds to the upper torso, according to police.
No arrests have been made at this time, and police have no suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
