Louisiana State Fire Marshalls urge caution when using space heaters, other appliances

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana has now recorded the 10th fire fatality in 2021. Just within the past 24 hours, three people have died in a fire.
Wednesday morning, a house fire claimed the lives of two men in Cotton Valley. State Fire Marshalls are still investigating the cause, but they do believe a wood stove is a factor.
Later in the day, another fire claimed the life of a person in the Hammond area.
Louisiana State Fire Marshall Chief H. “Butch” Browning says space heaters, wood stoves and other appliances are the leading causes of fires in the winter.
He advises people to use caution when using these appliances and follow these rules:
- Use a modern day heater with a tip off and overheating device. This will shut the space heater off if it tips over or overheats.
- Make sure the heater is three to five feet away from anything. This will prevent the heater from catching something on fire.
- Do not plug the heater into an extension cord, it needs to be plugged into an outlet.
- Never use a stove as a heater, this is not how it is supposed to be used.
Chief Browning also asks people to make sure their home electrical grids are up to standard.
Check the breaker box to make sure it is still working correctly. If your grid or breaker box isn’t working correctly, he says people should contact a professional electrician.
For more information on properly using space heaters, please click here.
