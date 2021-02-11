KSLA Salutes: The Navy Veteran turned Doctor of Education dedicated to service

“Being a veteran myself and working with veterans is an amazing experience,” Williams said. “We, as veterans, speak a different language. I have the opportunity to take those experiences that I learned in the military and apply them to veterans here because I speak the same language as them. I know what they went through. Signing up to serve your country was an opportunity of the world to me. Just going through the trials and tribulations of boot camp, getting to your first duty station, it’s not always easy. Different people have different perspectives, but knowing that we all went through the same thing regardless of the branch of service that you were in, it’s a brotherhood or sisterhood. I know exactly what you wen through and you know exactly what I went through so being able to come here to the facility and provide healthcare to people who are your brothers and sisters, it just makes it a little bit easier.”