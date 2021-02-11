Frigid stretch and wintry precipitation through next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The coldest air the winter and the possibility of seeing a significant winter storm are in the forecast for the ArkLaTex over the next week. Temperatures will continue to head down and chances for snow and ice will increase through early next week.
There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for portions of NE Texas, SE Oklahoma and SW Arkansas through Thursday morning. A cold rain with a few storms will move through much of the ArkLaTex, but along the northern edge of the area where temperatures dip to near freezing tonight, some light freezing rain is possible. A glaze of ice could form on trees, powerlines and elevated road surfaces like bridges and overpasses. Temperatures for most of the area will be in the mid to upper 30s. The chance of rain is around 80%.
Thursday will bring more showers at times, though we may see a break around midday. Additional rain comes in later into the afternoon and evening. Temperatures won’t budge much with afternoon highs across the area only in the low to mid 40s. Thursday night into Friday morning another round of wintry precipitation is possible, primarily from Magnolia, AR to Minden, LA to Bienville, LA and points eastward. Another Winter Weather Advisory may be issued for these areas for Thursday night into Friday morning.
We’ll stay cloudy and cold Friday, but mostly dry through the day. After starting in the low to mid 30s Friday morning we’ll only reach the upper 30s to low 40s by afternoon.
Colder air will continue to filter in over the weekend. Morning lows will drop in the 20s and the afternoons will only see temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. A light wintry mix of sleet, snow or freezing rain may affect some areas Saturday and Sunday, but impacts are expected to be low at this point.
A more significant threat of freezing rain, sleet and snow is showing up on Monday. This could end up being a high impact winter weather event with snow and ice accumulations and hazardous travel conditions. Temperatures will get even colder with highs Monday only in the mid 20s, lows Monday night in the singles digits and teens, and highs Tuesday only near freezing.
Plan on staying weather aware through the weekend. We’ll have the First Alert as details of a possible major winter storm become clearer in the coming days.
Have a good night!
