Frigid stretch and wintry precipitation through next week

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for portions of NE Texas, SE Oklahoma and SW Arkansas through Thursday morning. A cold rain with a few storms will move through much of the ArkLaTex, but along the northern edge of the area where temperatures dip to near freezing tonight, some light freezing rain is possible. A glaze of ice could form on trees, powerlines and elevated road surfaces like bridges and overpasses. Temperatures for most of the area will be in the mid to upper 30s. The chance of rain is around 80%.