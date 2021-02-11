COVID-19 vaccination clinic opens in Mansfield on Feb. 11: What you need to know

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - LSU Health Shreveport continues its vaccinations across Northwest Louisiana on Thursday, Feb. 11, by bringing the COVID-19 vaccine directly to those eligible around Mansfield.
Here’s everything you need to know about Thursday’s vaccinations:
- Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Place: Old Wal-Mart parking lot (1043 Washington Street)
LSU Health officials encourage eligible individuals to pre-register for an appointment, so those giving the shots are aware of how many people place to be vaccinated. People are asked to bring identification, as well as insurance information, too.
Working alongside CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier and Willis-Knighton Health System to provide doses of the vaccine, residents 65 and older and eligible to be vaccinated under expand state health department guidelines.
Here are dates and details for upcoming remote vaccination clinics:
Tuesday, February 16:
Location: Minden (Webster Parish Fairgrounds, 800 Goodwill Drive)
Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Thursday, February 18:
Location: Ben Johnson Auditorium (400 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive)
Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
