Couple turns former school into community center

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - An old elementary school now has a new life in Marshall.
In 2019, the Rev. Kenneth Jackson and his wife Angelita Jackson bought the Old George Washington Carver School and then turned it into a community center.
The building, built in 1959, has already hosted several events, according to the Jacksons.
“We have 25 classrooms, we have a gym, indoor gym, two outdoor basketball courts,” Angelita Jackson said.
“We have a field for little league football is active,” Kenneth Jackson said. “We have a gym for the cheerleaders. We have a cafetorium where we will have dinner events in.”
“I think the neat place is where we are now — it was formally the library and it’s the heart of the property,” Angelita Jackson said. “We converted into a sanctuary so we are really blessed to be here in this space of our own”
When asked about the future of the community center, Kenneth Jackson had this to say:
“Therein lies our purpose that we want to take the space and offer training and room for development, skillsets for individuals. We partner with other individuals to bring in anything from carpentry, electronics or even business — bring back that civic aspect to see how the business or government works — the whole nine yards that we have developed our community and offering in that area.”
