Gregg County holding tree giveaway Saturday

“Generally we have, in our auditorium at the extension office, people come in and they collect their trees. We have Master Gardeners on hand to be able to answer any questions. We are still going to have the master gardeners on hand, but this year we’re going to do a drive through system, so that way you don’t have to get out of your car. We’re still following the social distancing guidelines. Master gardeners will be wearing masks,” Davis said.