Walmart and Sam’s Club locations administering COVID-19 vaccine in ArkLaTex

Walmart and Sam’s Club locations administering COVID-19 vaccine in ArkLaTex
(Source: WAFF)
By Kaitlyn Gibson | February 10, 2021 at 12:58 PM CST - Updated February 10 at 12:58 PM

(KSLA) - Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines on Friday, Feb. 12.

Eligible customers can schedule appointments through Walmart’s and Sam’s Club’s websites. Vaccines will be available to everyone in the state that meet the current eligibility.

Over 1,000 stores will be offering the vaccines in 22 states. You do not have to be a Sam’s Club member to receive a vaccine at their stores.

“Ninety percent of the country lives within ten miles of a Walmart. We’re committed to helping people live better – and healthier lives – in Louisiana, and we take that role very seriously,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness. “We want to help the country re-open, but we can only achieve that through widespread COVID-19 vaccination. We’re proud to work together with the federal government, states, communities, customers and associates to expand access to the vaccine and reach that goal.”

Here are the stores in the ArkLaTex offering vaccines:

LOUISIANA

Caddo Parish

  • 1645 East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport
  • 412 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport
  • 1125 Shreveport Barksdale Highway, Shreveport
  • 9550 Mansfield Road, Shreveport
  • 7400 Youree Drive, Shreveport

Bossier Parish

  • 5700 Shed Road, Bossier City

DeSoto Parish

  • 7292 Highway #509, Mansfield

Lincoln Parish

  • 1201 North Service Road East, Ruston
  • 321 West California, Ruston

Webster Parish

  • 1920 South Arkansas Street, Springhill

Union Parish

  • 833 Sterlington Highway, Farmerville

ARKANSAS

Columbia County

  • 60 Highway 79 North, Magnolia

Hempstead County

  • 2400 North Hervey Street, Hope

Howard County

1710 S 4TH ST NASHVILLE

Little River County

  • 297 Highway 32 By-Pass East, Ashdown

Miller County

  • 133 Arkansas Boulevard, Texarkana

Ouachita County

  • 950 California Avenue Southwest, Camden

Union County

  • 2730 North West Avenue, El Dorado

TEXAS

Bowie County

  • 800 James Bowie Drive, New Boston
  • 4000 New Boston Road, Texarkana
  • 3520 Richmond Road, Texarkana
  • 3610 Saint Michael Drive, Texarkana
  • 3302 Summerhill Road, Texarkana
  • 200 Wake Village Road, Wake Village

Cass County

  • 201 Loop 59, Atlanta

Harrison County

  • 1701 East End Boulevard North, Marshall

Appointments will be available seven days a week with times depending on specific store locations.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.