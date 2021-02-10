Walmart and Sam’s Club locations administering COVID-19 vaccine in ArkLaTex

(KSLA) - Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines on Friday, Feb. 12.
Eligible customers can schedule appointments through Walmart’s and Sam’s Club’s websites. Vaccines will be available to everyone in the state that meet the current eligibility.
Over 1,000 stores will be offering the vaccines in 22 states. You do not have to be a Sam’s Club member to receive a vaccine at their stores.
“Ninety percent of the country lives within ten miles of a Walmart. We’re committed to helping people live better – and healthier lives – in Louisiana, and we take that role very seriously,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness. “We want to help the country re-open, but we can only achieve that through widespread COVID-19 vaccination. We’re proud to work together with the federal government, states, communities, customers and associates to expand access to the vaccine and reach that goal.”
Here are the stores in the ArkLaTex offering vaccines:
LOUISIANA
Caddo Parish
- 1645 East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport
- 412 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport
- 1125 Shreveport Barksdale Highway, Shreveport
- 9550 Mansfield Road, Shreveport
- 7400 Youree Drive, Shreveport
Bossier Parish
- 5700 Shed Road, Bossier City
DeSoto Parish
- 7292 Highway #509, Mansfield
Lincoln Parish
- 1201 North Service Road East, Ruston
- 321 West California, Ruston
Webster Parish
- 1920 South Arkansas Street, Springhill
Union Parish
- 833 Sterlington Highway, Farmerville
ARKANSAS
Columbia County
- 60 Highway 79 North, Magnolia
Hempstead County
- 2400 North Hervey Street, Hope
Howard County
1710 S 4TH ST NASHVILLE
Little River County
- 297 Highway 32 By-Pass East, Ashdown
Miller County
- 133 Arkansas Boulevard, Texarkana
Ouachita County
- 950 California Avenue Southwest, Camden
Union County
- 2730 North West Avenue, El Dorado
TEXAS
Bowie County
- 800 James Bowie Drive, New Boston
- 4000 New Boston Road, Texarkana
- 3520 Richmond Road, Texarkana
- 3610 Saint Michael Drive, Texarkana
- 3302 Summerhill Road, Texarkana
- 200 Wake Village Road, Wake Village
Cass County
- 201 Loop 59, Atlanta
Harrison County
- 1701 East End Boulevard North, Marshall
Appointments will be available seven days a week with times depending on specific store locations.
