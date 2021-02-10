Rural COVID-19 vaccine effort continues in north Caddo Parish

VIVIAN, La. (KSLA) - Rural healthcare takes center stage once again in the fight against COVID-19, as 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered at North Caddo Medical Center (NCMC) in Vivian.
Two-hundred doses were administered to those with appointment before noon, and another 200 were given out on a first come, first served basis after noon. That availability is critical with so many people not having access to the internet to make appointments, and for people who would otherwise not get a shot because of their remote location.
This is also a milestone day at NCMC because this will make 2,000 doses given out since vaccines became available; the health facility’s outreach to other rural areas is a big factor in people getting access to the vaccine.
Watch KSLA’s Jeff Ferrell this evening to hear from NCMC Chief Financial Officer Dakota Robinson about why this effort is so important, and from those who say they’d be lost without this effort.
