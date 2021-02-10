Rain and wintry mix possible Thursday

(KSLA) - Our cold front continue to slowly push south and bring the rain and wintry mix. Temperatures are much colder on the north side of the front, with temperatures in the 30s.
This evening will have off and on rain showers. There should not be any wintry mix yet, but as temperatures fall, some of that rain may turn over to sleet or freezing rain. Temperatures will be very cold and will be in the 30s. Make sure to grab that heavier jacket if you plan on being outdoors at all this evening.
Tonight will have more rain and possibly a thunderstorm. I expect more of the off and on activity. So, it will not rain 100% of the time. You’ll need to use cation while driving as some of the roads could become slick. Especially in the morning while temperatures are at their coldest. Lows will be in the lower to upper 30s. Around southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas could have some wintry mix when you wake up.
Thursday will be wet at times. Once we wake up around sunrise, there could even be a wintry mix near the I-30 corridor. There should be rain nearby, and if temperatures are cold enough, it will fall as sleet, freezing rain, and maybe a few flurries. Throughout the day, scattered rain and a few storms will be possible. Locally heavy downpours are possible in spots. Temperatures will continue their downward trend with highs only in the 30s and lower 40s. So, this will be a cold rain!
Friday also looks to be very cold with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. There could be a little rain, mainly in the morning. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with limited sunshine. Overnight, temperatures will be falling to the 20s! Make sure to bundle up!
By this weekend, we are looking to have the coldest temperatures of the winter season! Assuming this Arctic blast from Canada makes its way down like we expect, we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s, and overnight low temperatures in the 20s and possibly the teens! Overall, it will be cloudy, but some rain and wintry mix will be possible Saturday. Not everyone will see this precipitation, and impacts look to be minimal. If anything changes, we will be your First Alert!
Sunday also have a chance of some rain. Possibly more wintry mix as well. Temperatures will only warm up to the mid 30s, so it will be cold enough at least. As of now, I have a 20% chance of precipitation. It is Valentine’s Day on Sunday, so it will be perfect weather to stay indoors and have a home-cooked meal!
Monday will potentially bring out best chance of seeing some frozen precipitation during this cold snap. Snow is looking more and more likely with accumulations possible. I have raised the chance of snow up to 50% as it is trending in the that direction. Temperatures will certainly be cold enough, as it will only heat up to the lower 30s! Some areas may stay in the 20s in the afternoon, so it will be extremely cold!
Have a great week and get ready for a cold blast!
