Rain and wintry mix possible Thursday

By this weekend, we are looking to have the coldest temperatures of the winter season! Assuming this Arctic blast from Canada makes its way down like we expect, we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s, and overnight low temperatures in the 20s and possibly the teens! Overall, it will be cloudy, but some rain and wintry mix will be possible Saturday. Not everyone will see this precipitation, and impacts look to be minimal. If anything changes, we will be your First Alert!