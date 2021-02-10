Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport doctors discuss why African Americans are distrustful of COVID-19 vaccine

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Doctors at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport are talking about why there’s distrust in the COVID-19 vaccine among the African American community.
Doctors hosted a Facebook live Wednesday, Feb. 10 to address the issue and answer questions. The doctors addressed a lot of misinformation that’s circulating about the vaccine, and how they can encourage Black Americans to get the vaccine.
Watch KSLA’s Tayler Davis this evening to hear from those doctors.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.