NSU launches ESports program in new, state-of-the-art facility

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Northwestern State University (NSU) is taking its students to the next level with the launch of an ESports program.
ESports, or ‘electronic sports’ is competitive or recreational gaming, and it is exploding in popularity.
Located inside the Friedman Student Union, NSU’s modern ESports ‘arena’ is housed in a 3,500 square-foot lounge, which was once the former campus bookstore. Free-of-charge, students have access to two dozen computers and gaming consoles to explore the world of gaming.
The NSU ESports ‘arena’ is open weekdays from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Use of the facility is free-of-charge to students.
The space was created for students who want to play in both casual and intense settings.
Students can play in teams or can participate solo. In fact, NSU joined the National Association of College Esports and hopes to be able to make a name for itself in the realm of competitive gaming.
