Marshall educator celebrates diversity all year round

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - An ArkLaTex educational leader is making sure her students know the importance of Black History Month.
Angela Jones-Fitzpatrick is the principal at David Crockett Elementary School in Marshall. She says her school is dedicated to highlighting Marshall natives who have made their mark on history.
Jones-Fitzpatrick also was named one of this years outstanding alumna by the Wiley College National Alumni Association, Inc., where she serves as the Financial Secretary
“It is just part of making sure we give back to the campus the outstanding alum, we are active in the community, we are active with our jobs, we are actively making sure we find other students come to Wiley college, just like walk with Wiley campaign right now, #walkwithwiley, we encourage others to give back from where you came from,” Jones-Fitzpatrick said. “The only thing I would like to add is continuing to grow our community we are on a movement, that movement is empowerment, that movement is unity make sure our community it takes a village to raise our children and as a principal and educational leader I appreciate the support our community has given to David Crockett, let’s continue it, our kids deserve it.”
The mother of four graduated with a BA in criminal justice from Wiley College in 1999. She later earned her master of education in 2010 from LeTourneau University. She is a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma society.
She has worked previously in politics and the criminal justice system before becoming an educator.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.