Marshall educator celebrates diversity all year round

So for the month of February, we do a moment of Black History where we feature an African American every morning on our morning announcements of someone who has made a stint on Marshall or around the world. We also have our students who do research who are highlighting our African Americans. We have a group where the teachers are sharing things and those that don’t live here or from here they are amazed at some of the people they are finding that is actually right here in Marshall and someone else shared a list and said here is a whole list of people who are from Marshall community that are notable. Not only do we do this during Black History Month we do this during Cinco de Mayo, Hispanic Heritage Month. We make sure we pull in all of our cultures so our kids can be well rounded so they know who they are, who came before them and know what they can do after they leave here.

Angela Jones-Fitzpatrick