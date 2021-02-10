LSU Health Shreveport encourages vaccines while doses are available

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - LSU Health Shreveport is encouraging everyone in the Priority Group 1B Tier One to get the coronavirus vaccination at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds today, Feb. 10.
Those in that priority group include anyone 65 and older, COVID emergency response personnel, local emergency response and law enforcement.
LSU Health Shreveport are encouraging eligible citizens to get the vaccine while they have doses available.
- Wednesday, Feb. 10, Louisiana State Fair Grounds, 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Feb. 11, former WalMart Parking Lot, 1043 Washington Street, Mansfield, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Pre-registration is not required, but you can preregister here.
Bring your ID and insurance card to the vaccination site.
