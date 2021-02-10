Ice possible Thursday across northern ArkLaTex

As we go through the rest of the week and into the weekend we are tracking more rain and the increasing potential for ice in the ArkLaTex. The potential for ice will begin during the overnight hours tonight and will last through the evening hours on Thursday as cold air continues to move in and some of this rain will turn frozen. This potential will really only exist for the northern half of the region especially along I-30. As we go through your weekend we are expecting much colder weather for the region with highs down in the 40s and lows around freezing. There is some potential for showers or a light wintry mix Saturday, but nothing is expected to be heavy.