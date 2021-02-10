Ice possible Thursday across northern ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! We are seeing some thick fog this morning across the ArkLaTex and are expecting rain to begin to move in later today as well. This is part of the intense cold front that will finally push through the region at some point on Thursday ushering in a prolonged period of cold weather. There is some potential for ice across northern parts of the ArkLaTex Thursday as the cold air moves. We are also tracking potential showers on Saturday as the frontal boundary stalls to our south. But the biggest potential for widespread wintry weather will come early next week on Monday when a strong area of low pressure could bring snow. sleet, and ice to the ArkLaTex.
In the meantime, as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning we are dealing with some dense fog around the region this morning. This will continue through at least the mid-morning hours before rain becomes the primary concern for the ArkLaTex. We are tracking off and on rain throughout the day for the region with the rain becoming more numerous as we get later in the day. High temperatures this afternoon will be cooler with highs only in the mid to upper 50s.
As we go through the rest of the week and into the weekend we are tracking more rain and the increasing potential for ice in the ArkLaTex. The potential for ice will begin during the overnight hours tonight and will last through the evening hours on Thursday as cold air continues to move in and some of this rain will turn frozen. This potential will really only exist for the northern half of the region especially along I-30. As we go through your weekend we are expecting much colder weather for the region with highs down in the 40s and lows around freezing. There is some potential for showers or a light wintry mix Saturday, but nothing is expected to be heavy.
What we really have to watch is early next week as we are tracking a developing winter storm that could bring snow, sleet, freezing rain to the region. Snow and ice could potentially start Monday morning and last all day long as temperatures would be stuck right around the freezing mark with lows Tuesday down in the teens for some. Unlike the winter storm we saw in January the biggest threat with this storm will be the potential for freezing rain so this will need to be watched closely.
As for Wednesday get those umbrellas ready to go! Have a great day!
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.