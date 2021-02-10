Gov. John Bel Edwards visits Shreveport hospital’s COVID-19 community clinic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Governor John Bel Edwards visited LSU Health Shreveport on Wednesday, Feb. 10 to see one of Louisiana’s first mass community vaccine clinics.
Gov. Edwards shared his appreciation to all involved in the clinic, including those receiving the vaccine.
Those involved in the clinic include LSU Health Shreveport faculty, students and staff, Region 7 Office of Public Health, the Louisiana National Guard, BPCC nursing students, CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System, and Willis-Knighton Health System.
LSU Health Shreveport announced they received additional vaccines and will be allowing vaccinations again on Thursday, Feb. 10 for those in Priority Group 1B Tier One.
Vaccinations for Priority Group 1B Tier One will also be available in Mansfield Thursday, Feb. 11.
If you would like to preregister, please visit the LSU Health Shreveport website.
Vaccination locations for Thursday:
- Shreveport, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Louisiana State Fair Grounds (3701 Hudson Dr.)
- Mansfield, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Former Wal-Mart Parking Lot (1043 Washington St.)
