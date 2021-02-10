First Alert! Freezing rain expected in parts of the ArkLaTex tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the northern edge of the ArkLaTex from 6pm Wednesday through Noon Thursday. Light icing could lead to hazardous travel later this evening and into Thursday morning. The Advisory includes Franklin, Titus and Red River counties in NE Texas, McCurtain County in SE Oklahoma and Sevier, Howard, Hempstead, Lafayette and Columbia counties in Arkansas.
Light freezing rain is expected to develop by early evening in parts of Red River County, Texas and McCurtain County, Oklahoma. Here’s Futuretrack at 8pm showing the freezing rain in the pink shading.
By midnight, light freezing rain has expanded in these areas.
Freezing rain will increase into parts of SW Arkansas by 6am Thursday.
Some light freezing rain continues through 9am Thursday, but should begin fading away by midday.
Ice amounts will be light, with only up to a tenth of inch expected at this time. However, it will be enough to accumulate on trees, power lines and elevated road surfaces like bridges and overpasses. Slick travel conditions are possible.
The KSLA First Alert Weather team will keep you updated on the threat of wintry precipitation tonight and into next week as very cold arctic air settles into the entire ArkLaTex over the next few days.
