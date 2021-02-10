First Alert! Freezing rain expected in parts of the ArkLaTex tonight

First Alert! Freezing rain expected in parts of the ArkLaTex tonight
Futuretrack at 6am Thursday (Source: KSLA News 12)
By Jeff Castle | February 10, 2021 at 3:09 PM CST - Updated February 10 at 3:09 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the northern edge of the ArkLaTex from 6pm Wednesday through Noon Thursday. Light icing could lead to hazardous travel later this evening and into Thursday morning. The Advisory includes Franklin, Titus and Red River counties in NE Texas, McCurtain County in SE Oklahoma and Sevier, Howard, Hempstead, Lafayette and Columbia counties in Arkansas.

Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the ArkLaTex
Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the ArkLaTex (Source: KSLA News 12)

Light freezing rain is expected to develop by early evening in parts of Red River County, Texas and McCurtain County, Oklahoma. Here’s Futuretrack at 8pm showing the freezing rain in the pink shading.

Futuretrack at 8pm Wednesday
Futuretrack at 8pm Wednesday (Source: KSLA News 12)

By midnight, light freezing rain has expanded in these areas.

Futuretrack at 12am Thursday
Futuretrack at 12am Thursday (Source: KSLA News 12)

Freezing rain will increase into parts of SW Arkansas by 6am Thursday.

Futuretrack at 6am Thursday
Futuretrack at 6am Thursday (Source: KSLA News 12)

Some light freezing rain continues through 9am Thursday, but should begin fading away by midday.

Futuretrack at 9am Thursday
Futuretrack at 9am Thursday (Source: KSLA News 12)

Ice amounts will be light, with only up to a tenth of inch expected at this time. However, it will be enough to accumulate on trees, power lines and elevated road surfaces like bridges and overpasses. Slick travel conditions are possible.

Ice potential Wednesday night into Thursday morning
Ice potential Wednesday night into Thursday morning (Source: KSLA News 12)

The KSLA First Alert Weather team will keep you updated on the threat of wintry precipitation tonight and into next week as very cold arctic air settles into the entire ArkLaTex over the next few days. Here’s how we’ll keep you First Alert with the latest forecast details:

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.