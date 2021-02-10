East Texas Food Bank holding drive-through produce distribution in Longview Friday

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank will be holding a drive-through produce distribution in Longview on Friday.
The distribution is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. while supplies last at the Gregg County Fairgrounds. People should enter the fairgrounds from 300 W. Cotton.
The event is open to everyone and there are no eligibility or paperwork requirements. Walk-ups will not be accepted.
Multiple households can carpool. To pick up items for another household not present, a note must be provided.
The East Texas Food Bank will be holding two more produce distributions in the month of February, one at Lindsey Park in Tyler on Feb. 19, and one at the George H. Henderson Expo Center in Lufkin on Feb. 23.
