Details of July 2019 incident that led to LSP excessive force arrest

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - KNOE has obtained the affidavits related to two of the four Louisiana State Troopers that were arrested this week as part of an excessive force investigation.
Troopers Randall Dickerson and Jacob Brown face charges in connection with an incident that happened on July 16, 2019, on Interstate 20 in Ouachita Parish.
According to court papers, Brown, Dickerson, and two other troopers were involved in a traffic stop and suspected the driver of having illegal substances.
After the suspect was handcuffed, the records state Brown pushed him into a police unit and threw him to the ground. Dickerson punched him five times in the head and kneed him in the body. Documents state Dickerson’s body camera was powered off before this happened, but another camera on the scene captured the exchange.
Investigators say there were untruthful statements given regarding the alleged resistance by the man. LSP investigators reviewing the video of the incident noted they did not see the man kicking or resisting arrest. He was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries and later booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.
Brown is also tied to a case from May 2019. He was charged with aggravated second-degree battery and malfeasance in office in December 2020 after a Black man claimed Brown beat him during a traffic stop in front of his home.
Dakota DeMoss and George Harper are the other two troopers who were arrested this week. They, along with Brown, were involved in another incident that happened in Franklin Parish in May 2020.
DeMoss is also tied to a separate case that happened in May 2019. He was one of several troopers named in the Ronald Greene investigation. Greene was a Black man that died in police custody after a chase that happened almost two years ago.
KNOE has submitted a request to obtain all documents, video and audio recordings related to these incidents.
