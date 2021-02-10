Crash on Hwy 169 leaves two dead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to Caddo Parish Steve Prator, two people are dead following a crash on Hwy. 169.
The incident occurred just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9, in the 1100 block of Hwy. 169.
Sgt. Rodney Spikes says the driver of a Honda Accord was traveling northbound when she lost control of the vehicle and crossed into the opposing lane of traffic. The Accord then struck an oncoming Toyota Scion IA, driven by a young female.
The driver of the Accord was ejected from the vehicle. Both drivers died on the scene, there were no other passengers in the vehicles.
This crash remains under investigation.
