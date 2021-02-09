Vivian medical center offering COVID-19 vaccines

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The North Caddo Medical Center in Vivian will be distributing COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday, Feb. 10.
The center will be prioritizing appointments for those already on the waiting list, however, an additional 200 vaccines will be available on a first-come first-serve basis.
Participants must meet the state eligibility requirements to receive the vaccine.
Those with appointments will be seen before noon, with the additional doses being distributed after.
The center will be using a drive-through vaccination process. They ask everyone to stay in their vehicle and follow staff instructions for registration.
After the shot is administered, patients will wait in a designated area for 15 minutes to be sure there are no adverse reactions.
The public is asked to bring a form of identification and insurance information. It is not necessary to have insurance to receive a vaccination and there is no cost.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.