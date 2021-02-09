Tracking arctic chill this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After temperate and dry start to the week we are tracking more of the same for your Tuesday. After some fog this morning we are tracking mainly cloudy skies along temperatures in the low 60s this afternoon. Beginning on Wednesday and lasting through Friday morning we are tracking widespread shower activity for the region as the cold front moves through. Behind the cold front we are expecting dramatically colder weather this weekend with highs in the 40s. As we look ahead to next week we are tracking the potential for some winter weather Monday and Tuesday with highs potentially stuck in the 30s.