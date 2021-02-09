Tracking arctic chill this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After temperate and dry start to the week we are tracking more of the same for your Tuesday. After some fog this morning we are tracking mainly cloudy skies along temperatures in the low 60s this afternoon. Beginning on Wednesday and lasting through Friday morning we are tracking widespread shower activity for the region as the cold front moves through. Behind the cold front we are expecting dramatically colder weather this weekend with highs in the 40s. As we look ahead to next week we are tracking the potential for some winter weather Monday and Tuesday with highs potentially stuck in the 30s.
In the meantime, as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning temperatures are reasonably comfortable in the mid 40s with some patchy fog. As we go through your Tuesday temperatures should move up into the low to mid 60s during the afternoon hours. While we should stay mainly dry, we could see an isolated shower across the region throughout the day.
As we move through the rest of your work week we are tracking widespread wet weather for the region both Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front pushes through the region. After another mild day on Wednesday temperatures will begin to fall Thursday and will continue through the weekend. As for the rain the wet weather will be the heaviest late Wednesday evening through the overnight and into the early morning on Friday. High temperatures will go from the mid 60s to the upper 40s on Friday.
Looking ahead to your weekend forecast we continue to track arctic air on the way for the region. High temperatures both days will only be in the mid 40s with lows down in the 20s. While some model guidance has suggested that we could see some winter weather we do not have any consensus at this point. In reality, if we are going any winter weather that would be early next week when temperatures could fall even further for the region.
As for your Tuesday, enjoy the milder weather! Have a great day!
