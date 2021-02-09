Southwest Arkansas school district provides free meals to students as district temporarily goes all-virtual

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Another small southwest Arkansas school district is temporarily closed due to COVID-19 protocols, but this is not stopping the district from feeding the minds and stomachs of it’s 1,200 students.
Classrooms in the Genoa Central School District were empty Tuesday, Feb. 9 for in-person learning, but the job of teaching students continued. The district has gone to all virtual learning after the cafeteria staff was quarantined as a COVID-19 precaution.
“This year has been new for everybody. Nobody learns the pandemic in any class. You can have 101, so this is new for everybody,” said Gary Jameson, Genoa Central School District superintendent.
Although no students are on campus, Superintendent Jameson and others are working to make sure the 1,200 students receive a meal. District leaders are providing food boxes to families in the district.
“It’s a box with five breakfasts and five lunches in it,” said Jameson.
“Very nice for the kids and they are going to be so excited,” said Tammy Call, the grandma of a Genoa Central School District student.
“I think it is awesome to help out the families here in this community,” said Joyce Cates, another grandma of a student.
The superintendent says the district prepared in advance for this feeding program in case the district went virtual. He says they expect to go back to in-person learning Tuesday, Feb. 16.
“I’ll be glad when all this is over with,” Cates said.
Genoa Central School District is located in Miller County, Arkansas.
