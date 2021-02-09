Shooting, accident reported; part of eastbound I-20 closed

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The driver of a pickup has been rushed to a hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds, authorities say.
And part of Interstate 20 is expected to remain shut down for a while as police and fire personnel respond to a report of a shooting and an accident.
Eastbound I-20 is closed at Hearne Avenue in Shreveport due to an accident, the state highway department reports. Traffic is being detoured via Hearne Avenue.
Caddo 911 dispatch records show Shreveport Fire Department personnel responded to a medical emergency at eastbound I-20 at Greenwood Road at 2:07 p.m. Tuesday.
Two minutes later, Shreveport police responded to a report of a shooting and a major accident at the same location.
Police say the shooting victim was driving a green Chevrolet pickup east on I-20. The truck hit the wall on the I-20 bridge over Hearne Avenue.
The driver has since been taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport.
Shell casings were visible on the exit ramp off eastbound I-20 at Greenwood Road. Police believe they are from someone in another vehicle.
Authorities have released no information about the other vehicle or any possible suspect.
And police are asking motorists to avoid eastbound I-20.
KSLA News 12 has a crew on the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
