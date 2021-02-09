Pair connected to Circle K robberies in custody

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two people are in police custody on Tuesday morning, believed to be linked to several armed robberies.
Officers got the call just before 1 a.m. on Feb. 9 to the Circle K in the 6700 block of Pines Road. They learned that a man and a woman wearing face masks came into the store with guns drawn, demanding cash.
The pair then left the store in a silver car. However, this was not the only Circle K that was robbed overnight.
Just after 4 a.m., police confirmed that a man and a woman were arrested. The pair are believed to be involved in the armed robberies.
Officers found no weapons in the vehicle they were driving when arrested.
Police say the vehicle they were driving was stolen.
In total, the pair are believed to be involved in five armed robberies, according to SPD.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.