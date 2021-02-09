Nursing home residents surprised with Valentine’s Day treat

A Family Dollar store in Logansport donated 100 Valentine's Day balloons to the residents of Bradford Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. (Source: KSLA)
By Tayler Davis | February 9, 2021 at 2:02 PM CST - Updated February 9 at 2:02 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One resident at the Bradford Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation in Shreveport expected to receive a Valentine’s Day gift from her daughter Tuesday, Feb. 9, but little did she know it would be a 100 balloons to share with other residents at the facility.

The balloons were donated by a Family Dollar in Logansport, La. This year, store customers provided monetary donations to help buy the balloons.

