MISSING: Bossier City teen last seen Monday night
Aimee Rowan, 14, was last seen Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 around 9 p.m. on Wemple Road in Bossier Parish. (Source: BPSO)
By Rachael Thomas | February 9, 2021 at 4:56 PM CST - Updated February 9 at 4:56 PM

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.

BPSO says Aimee Rowan, 14, was seen at her home on Wemple Road around 9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8. Rowan is described as a white female who is 5′ 10″ tall, weighing about 200 lbs. She has black hair with the sides and back shaved, with longer hair on top. She may have a Saints backpack with her.

BPSO officials say her parents are concerned for her welfare. Anyone with information about Rowan’s whereabouts should call BPSO at 318-965-2203.

