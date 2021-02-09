MISSING: Bossier City teen last seen Monday night

BPSO says Aimee Rowan, 14, was seen at her home on Wemple Road around 9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8. Rowan is described as a white female who is 5′ 10″ tall, weighing about 200 lbs. She has black hair with the sides and back shaved, with longer hair on top. She may have a Saints backpack with her.