Man dead following home invasion; woman shot

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A gunman is dead after storming a Shreveport home in the Cedar Grove neighborhood, late Monday night.
Officers got the call just before 11 p.m. on Feb. 8 to a home in the 6500 block of Henderson Street.
Police say an armed man charged into the home and open fire. The people inside the home then returned fire, killing the man.
A woman was shot during the incident and was rushed to a Shreveport hospital. No word on her condition at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.