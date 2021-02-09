La. will remain in modified Phase 2 for 21 more days, Gov. Edwards says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced the following during his coronavirus news conference Tuesday, Feb. 9:
- More people have now been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Louisiana (received at least one dose) than have contracted the virus
- Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge will administer 7,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine each week, once enough supply of the vaccine is available
- Louisiana will remain in modified Phase 2 for 21 more days
