Home invasion victim tells her side of the story after being shot by man she says she only knew a month

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A shooting victim is speaking out after a terrifying home invasion in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood Monday night (Feb. 8), which police say led to the death of the intruder, just before he shot the victim in the leg.
The victim, Takeitha Adams, 24, is speaking exclusively to KSLA News 12 to get her side of the story out because she says some people are blaming her for the man’s death. It all began as an argument between the two, who just started dating about a month ago.
PREVIOUS STORY>>> Man dead following home invasion; woman shot
Adams’ brother woke up during the night and shot the intruder as the victim was being hit by the man, who she knows only as “Green Money.”
