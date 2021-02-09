Gunfire rattles streets of quiet Louisiana town

VIVIAN, La. (KSLA) — The northern Caddo Parish town of Vivian normally is fairly quiet. But residents heard gunfire ring through their streets late last week.
“It’s just a stupid thing where you get in a vehicle and start shooting up houses,” Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator said.
And that gunfire is taking its toll on the town of about 3,500 people.
“You got people moving out of Vivian because they think it’s unsafe,” Clifford Hughes said.
Prator said the perpetrators target and shoot up places to prove a point or to send a message.
“But, ultimately, we’ll be the ones sending the message to them.”
It was about 3 a.m. Thursday when shots were fired in the 300 block of South Pecan Street. Inside the residence were three people, including a child. No one was wounded.
More gunfire erupted about 3.5 hours later, this time at an abandoned house in the 500 block of Edward Street.
Then on Friday, police got reports of gunfire in the 200 block of Edwards Drive. And this time, witnesses reported having seen a white Honda Accord.
“We have that car and talked to an occupant in that car,” Prator said. That vehicle was found at Monterrey Hills Apartments.
Deputies said a stolen white Toyota Tundra also is involved. Someone fired a gun or guns from that vehicle in the 200 block of East California Avenue, they said.
“That truck was seen in the Mooretown area of Shreveport,” Prator said of the Toyota. “In fact, Shreveport chased them and lost them.”
The sheriff is confident his deputies will catch whoever is responsible for the gunfire.
“We’ve determined that it’s going to be juveniles. It’s going to be some kind of argument between two groups of people.”
And he hopes to hear tips from Crime Stoppers to move his investigation along more quickly.
“Once one domino falls, we’ll be able to put the pieces all together. Hopefully, we’ll be able to do it before anybody gets hurt.”
Prator also said they believe at least one of the people behind the gunfire suspects has been involved in other crimes in the past.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the gunfire to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of those responsible.
