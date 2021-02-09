Governor Abbott, TDHCA Announce Statewide COVID-19 Rental Relief Program

“Texans have been resilient in responding to COVID-19, and this program can provide short-term assistance to families in need as they emerge from the financial aftershocks of the pandemic,” said Speaker Dade Phelan. “This program is a key component of our state’s pandemic recovery effort and will be essential to the rebound of our economy, workforce, and education system. I am thrilled that qualifying Texas families have an avenue for temporary relief on essential items like rent and utility payments when it truly counts the most.”