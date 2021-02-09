Gov. Edwards receives first dose of coronavirus vaccine at Pennington Biomedical Research Center

Gov. Edwards also announced Louisiana will remain in the “modified” version of Phase 2 of reopening the economy for the next 21 days. The governor’s said his decision to keep the state in Phase 2 was based on the fact all 64 parishes in the state remain above 10% positivity, the emerging threat of variants of the virus, and the fact that the upcoming Mardi Gras holiday was a superspreader event for the virus in 2020.