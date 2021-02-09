Coldest temperatures of the season arrive this weekend

(KSLA) - Temperatures are very likely cooling down to the coldest we have seen so far this winter season. High temperatures could be in the 30s for a few days!
This evening will be dry for the most part. I do not expect much rain, if any at all. If you do see some rain, it will be more like sprinkles. Temperatures will be cooling down a little bit. In northwest Louisiana, it will be in the 50s. Southwest Arkansas and east Texas will likely be in the 40s. So, you will likely need a jacket.
Tonight will be cloudy with a could stray showers by sunrise. Not everyone will see rain. Lows tonight will be cold around the I-30 corridor. They will be around the upper 30s. Along and south of the I-20 corridor will be in the upper 40s to the mid 50s.
Wednesday will be a little rainy with scattered showers. A thunderstorm or two will be possible. By the late afternoon is when the rain will pick up more. So by the evening and overnight hours, there will be some heavy downpours in a couple spots. Rain chances for the day are up to 50%. Temperatures will heat up to the mid 50s.
Thursday will be very wet. A cold front will be moving its way south, very slowly. It will arrive Wednesday, but will not pass south of us until Thursday evening. Thursday will have a bit more rain, but I no longer expect any storms. I believe it will be too cold for any convection to create any storm activity. So, it will just be some cold rain. As of now, it does not appear to be anything severe. Temperatures will be cooler, and only heat up to the 40s Thursday.
Friday also looks to be very cold with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. There could be a shower or two, but I have only a 10% chance of rain. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with limited sunshine. Overnight, temperatures will be falling to the 20s! Make sure to bundle up!
By this weekend, we are looking to have the coldest temperatures of the winter season! Assuming this Arctic blast from Canada makes its way down like we expect, we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s, and overnight low temperatures in the 20s and possibly the teens! Overall, it will be cloudy, but some sunshine may be possible at times. It will certainly be a cold weekend, but perfect for staying indoors!
Monday will potentially have what we all want! At least most of us. SNOW! I have raised the chance of snow up to 40% as it is trending in the right direction. Amounts are yet to be determined, but I think there could be some snow by Monday afternoon. Temperatures will certainly be cold enough, as it will only heat up to the lower 30s!
Have a great week and get ready for a cold blast!
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.