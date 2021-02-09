Coldest temperatures of the season arrive this weekend

Thursday will be very wet. A cold front will be moving its way south, very slowly. It will arrive Wednesday, but will not pass south of us until Thursday evening. Thursday will have a bit more rain, but I no longer expect any storms. I believe it will be too cold for any convection to create any storm activity. So, it will just be some cold rain. As of now, it does not appear to be anything severe. Temperatures will be cooler, and only heat up to the 40s Thursday.