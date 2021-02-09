Car chase ends in stabbing, witness says

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officers responded to the scene of a reported stabbing Tuesday, Feb. 9 at Mansfield Road and Hearne Avenue.
The incident happened around 2:45 p.m.
A witness at a nearby tire shop says he saw what happened. The store manager claims a man in a GMC was chasing another driver in a Chrysler. As they sped by the store, the manager says the drivers ran a red light, then the Chrysler slammed into another vehicle. The witness says a person then got out of the GMC and started to chase the driver of the Chrysler as he tried to run away.
The person from the GMC then reportedly started stabbing the other person.
No other details are available right now. We will update this story when we know more.
