‘Call 911, he just carjacked me,’: Woman robbed at gunpoint by suspect in rash of violent crimes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD believes before barricading himself in the Uptown home, Philip Barbarin pointed a gun at a woman and stole her vehicle.
Investigators are still working to make sure the two are connected but the victim tells FOX 8 the vehicle is theirs after FOX 8 obtained pictures of it at the scene.
“I ran out into the street and was yelling at the guy, ‘call 911, he just carjacked me,’” says a carjacking victim FOX 8 is not identifying.
She says she was running down Broadway Monday morning trying to get help after having a gun pointed at her.
“It happened so quickly not what I was expecting on a Monday morning,” the victim said.
She says she was preparing to leave for work when someone walked behind her parked car in the 1900 block of Broadway, near Tulane. The victim tells FOX 8, she thought it was a student, so she waited – thinking they would keep moving.
“Then I kind of thought I saw a gun, but I was looking out the corner of my eye than I wasn’t sure,” the victim said. “Then I looked forward and the gun was in my window, he said, ‘get out.’”
Flustered, she says as she was unlocking her door, the gunman yelled at her and she yelled back, “and then I grabbed my purse and my bag and he said, ‘leave it’ and I said ‘no,’ and then he shot the gun. And I gave him the bag. Then he jumped in the car and took off.”
She says he took off with her house keys, wallet, and purse before peeling off towards Cohn Street.
“He was going down the wrong way down Audubon and somebody called the police because of that,” she said.
She and the NOPD believe the suspect is Barbarin, who barricaded himself in a home for hours. Investigators say he is connected to several armed robberies and a shooting in New Orleans. The shooting happened less than 24 hours before on the same block as the carjacking victim.
“I heard gunshots which I thought it was firecrackers regarding the Super Bowl,” says an Uptown resident.
The NOPD says before 11 p.m. Sunday, Barbarin approached a victim demanding their wallet and cell phone. The victim complied then started to run away.
Police say that’s when Barbarin fired a shot at the victim, who was taken to the hospital.
“I did not know what happened,” says the carjacking victim. “I thought it was a car accident. I did not know it was a shooting.”
Neighbors say they feel better knowing Barbarin is in custody.
“That’s reassuring so that you know that your neighborhood isn’t falling apart but that there’s one problem to be dealt with,” said a nearby neighbor.
