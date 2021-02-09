Bar owners feeling the squeeze ahead of Mardi Gras weekend through COVID compliance checks

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Adding to the list of shuttered New Orleans bars during an otherwise busy Mardi Gras season: the G7 event hall on Downman road, and both the Si’nai Gourmet Restaurant and the Fifth Quarter Sports Lounge on Haynes Boulevard.
“We’re talking about five days of tougher restrictions to prevent five months’ potential surges spikes and shutdowns,” said Peter Bowen, the city’s deputy chief administrative officer.
Bowen says the enforcement crackdown will continue through Mardi Gras. He says they’ve been as understanding as possible but says some of these shutdowns violate both safety and COVID violations.
“We had to use the same back door entrance those patrons used in the photo you saw was the damage caused when there are hundreds of people tried to escape that’s a fire hazard if there was a fire that could’ve been a mass casualty,” said Bowen.
The city even says a security guard at the G7 event hall pulled a weapon on their code enforcer trying to investigate the place.
“He had to be subdued just so we could enter the building to see these violations, so it can’t go without being said we received a lot of feedback and criticism. Our enforcement agents are out there risking their lives as well,” said Bowen.
“I did not have a large gathering,” said Harold Skipper, the owner of the Fifth Quarter Sports Lounge.
Skipper says when code enforcers shut down his bar on Saturday night, they weren’t even open to the public, only opening for a less than 10-person, private family function that night.
“They went to the building they sat in there talked and stuff or whatever, the next thing I know I got a phone call stating that ATC agents in the city agents are at the building shutting them down,” said Skipper.
He believes the big crowd came from his neighbor, the Si’nai restaurant, which was also shut down. However, the name on that bar currently shows a different name.
“When I spoke with the agent and they had a party over there at Si’nai from what I’m understanding, but once again I wasn’t at the building Saturday I was at home… this Saturday I don’t think it was fair for them to shut me down,” said Skipper.
The city says especially leading up to Mardi Gras, second chances are up.
“Now is the time for us all to hold the line given and there is real light at the end of the tunnel,” said Bowen.
Just like the bars shut down on Friday, the New Orleans East bars will have to submit, in writing to the city, their plan to reopen and abide by the guidelines safely.
The city says so far none of the seven bars have done so.
The city is also submitting its findings to the state which could bring permanent closures for these bars, license suspensions, or other action depending on the state’s decisions.
