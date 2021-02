Flames in the window, something was on fire. We ran upstairs, knocked on the door, smoke was very thick, we could barely breathe, I’m worried about the old lady, called 911, police and fire department showed up, got in, pulled her out. There was a big sigh of relief to hear her when they brought her downstairs. She made a sound like she was hurt, but she was alive, she survived.

Kenneth Clark | witness at the scene